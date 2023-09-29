The UTEP Miners (1-4) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3) square off on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium in a clash of CUSA foes.

UTEP has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 12th-worst with 17.4 points per game. The defense ranks 99th in the FBS (29 points allowed per game). With 27.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Louisiana Tech ranks 80th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 98th, surrendering 28.8 points per contest.

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech UTEP 392.8 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (47th) 388.8 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403 (123rd) 154 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.8 (78th) 238.8 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205 (100th) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (121st) 5 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (110th)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has put up 756 passing yards, or 151.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with two interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Keith Willis Jr., has carried the ball 33 times for 240 yards (48 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tyre Shelton has racked up 214 yards (on 21 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Smoke Harris leads his squad with 361 receiving yards on 34 catches with three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has put up a 246-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 29 targets.

Kyle Maxwell's five receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 113 yards (22.6 ypg).

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has thrown for 947 yards (189.4 ypg) to lead UTEP, completing 56.6% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 298 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times. He's also tacked on eight catches for 117 yards (23.4 per game).

This season, Deion Hankins has carried the ball 58 times for 297 yards (59.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Kelly Akharaiyi's team-high 253 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 29 targets) with one touchdown.

Jeremiah Ballard has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 207 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tyrin Smith has been the target of 29 passes and compiled 19 receptions for 191 yards, an average of 38.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

