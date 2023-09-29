Based on our computer projections, the UTEP Miners will defeat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs when the two teams come together at Sun Bowl Stadium on Friday, September 29, which begins at 9:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UTEP (+1) Over (50.5) UTEP 27, Louisiana Tech 25

Week 5 CUSA Predictions

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bulldogs have won twice against the spread this year.

Louisiana Tech has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Two of the Bulldogs' five games have hit the over.

The average total for Louisiana Tech games this season has been 58.9, 8.4 points higher than the total for this game.

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Miners based on the moneyline is 52.4%.

The Miners is 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

UTEP is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 1 point or greater this year.

In theMiners' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

UTEP games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.8 points, 1.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Bulldogs vs. Miners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana Tech 27.6 28.8 36.7 26.0 14.0 33.0 UTEP 17.4 29.0 28.0 29.5 10.3 28.7

