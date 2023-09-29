On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 31 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .267.

Pena has picked up a hit in 97 of 146 games this year, with multiple hits 43 times.

He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 146), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 36 games this year (24.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 62 games this year (42.5%), including 16 multi-run games (11.0%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 69 .249 AVG .285 .321 OBP .331 .372 SLG .398 24 XBH 20 5 HR 5 26 RBI 25 51/25 K/BB 77/16 10 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings