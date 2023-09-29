Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Central Private School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Springfield, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zachary High School at West Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: West Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archbishop Rummel High School at Scotlandville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. James High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
