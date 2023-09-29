Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (22-18) square off against the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Friday, September 29 at 9:30 PM ET.

In Las Vegas' previous game, it defeated Dallas 91-84 at home. A'ja Wilson (30 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK, 55.6 FG%) and Chelsea Gray (23 PTS, 8 AST, 58.8 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT) were the standout performers for the Aces. Ogunbowale (24 PTS, 2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 6-13 from 3PT) and Natasha Howard (20 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) paced the Wings.

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-275 to win)

Aces (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+230 to win)

Wings (+230 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-6.5)

Aces (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 174.5

174.5 When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN2

Wings Season Stats

In 2023, the Wings are third-best in the league on offense (87.9 points scored per game) and ranked ninth defensively (84.9 points allowed).

On the glass, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (38.7 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (32.1 per game).

The Wings are fifth in the WNBA in assists (20.3 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Dallas is fifth in the league in turnovers committed (13.1 per game) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.6).

In 2023 the Wings are seventh in the league in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (31.7%).

Defensively, Dallas is third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.2. And it is third-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 36%.

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings score 88.3 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (87.4). On defense they concede 86.7 per game, 3.5 more than on the road (83.2).

Dallas averages the same number of rebounds per game at home as away (38.7), and it gives up fewer rebounds at home (31.1) than away (33.1).

At home the Wings are averaging 21.2 assists per game, 1.7 more than away (19.5).

This year Dallas is committing more turnovers at home (13.8 per game) than on the road (12.4). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (13.3) than away (13.9).

At home the Wings drain 6.2 treys per game, 1.2 less than on the road (7.4). They shoot 29.4% from beyond the arc at home, 4.5% lower than away (33.9%).

Dallas concedes more 3-pointers per game at home (9) than away (7.5), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (35.1%).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have been underdogs in 14 games this season and won four (28.6%) of those contests.

The Wings have a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +230 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Dallas is 24-19-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas' ATS record as a 6.5-point underdog or greater is 7-4.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wings have a 30.3% chance to win.

