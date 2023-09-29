Corbin Carroll and Alex Bregman will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Houston Astros on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 220 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Fueled by 515 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank third in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 816.

The Astros have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.

Houston has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston has the 10th-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.283 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to J.P. France (11-6) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

In 23 starts, France has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Hunter Brown Steven Cruz 9/25/2023 Mariners W 5-1 Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners W 8-3 Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away J.P. France Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Zach Davies

