How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Thursday, September 28
ACF Fiorentina versus Frosinone Calcio is one of many solid options on Thursday's Serie A schedule.
There is coverage available for all the action in Serie A on Thursday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Frosinone Calcio vs ACF Fiorentina
ACF Fiorentina (3-1-1) journeys to face Frosinone Calcio (2-2-1) at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (-110)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+265)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AC Monza vs Bologna
Bologna (1-3-1) travels to face AC Monza (1-2-2) at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Monza (+145)
- Underdog: Bologna (+185)
- Draw: (+220)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Genoa CFC vs AS Roma
AS Roma (1-2-2) travels to face Genoa CFC (1-1-3) at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AS Roma (+105)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+265)
- Draw: (+215)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.