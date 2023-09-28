Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Ouachita Christian School at Ouachita Parish High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sicily Island High School at St Frederick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zachary High School at West Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: West Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
