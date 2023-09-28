There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 4 NFL schedule, including the Miami Dolphins squaring off against the Buffalo Bills.

Continue reading to see how to watch all NFL games on the docket.

NFL Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 28 Amazon Prime Video (Live stream on Fubo) Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on Fubo) Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 1 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 1 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 1 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 1 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants 8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 2 ABC/ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

