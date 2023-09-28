Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.

Games to Bet on Today

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7)

Western Kentucky (-7) Western Kentucky Moneyline: -275

-275 Middle Tennessee Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 59.5

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers (-225)

Dodgers (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Rockies (+180)

Rockies (+180) Total: 11.5

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSO (Watch on Fubo)

BSSO (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Braves (-145)

Braves (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Cubs (+120)

Cubs (+120) Total: 9.5

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo)

ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Mariners (-115)

Mariners (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (-105)

Rangers (-105) Total: 7.5

Temple Owls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tulsa (-3.5)

Tulsa (-3.5) Tulsa Moneyline: -165

-165 Temple Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 55.5

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)

SNY (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Marlins (-135)

Marlins (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+115)

Mets (+115) Total: 7.5

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)

MASN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-125)

Orioles (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+105)

Red Sox (+105) Total: 7.5

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)

Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Lions (-2.5)

Lions (-2.5) Lions Moneyline: -135

-135 Packers Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 45

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)

SNET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-185)

Blue Jays (-185) Moneyline Underdog: Yankees (+150)

Yankees (+150) Total: 8.5

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-225)

Phillies (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Pirates (+180)

Pirates (+180) Total: 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.