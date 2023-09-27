Yordan Alvarez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Yordan Alvarez (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .290 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 66 walks.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 110 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.5% of those games.
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 28 of them (25.5%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 52 games this season (47.3%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 29 of those games (26.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 53.6% of his games this season (59 of 110), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|51
|.273
|AVG
|.309
|.386
|OBP
|.426
|.478
|SLG
|.691
|22
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|20
|41
|RBI
|55
|51/31
|K/BB
|38/35
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.77 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.17 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
