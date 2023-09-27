Mauricio Dubon vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (batting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .279.
- Dubon has reached base via a hit in 88 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 123), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (34 of 123), with two or more RBI nine times (7.3%).
- He has scored in 60 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.263
|AVG
|.294
|.296
|OBP
|.323
|.352
|SLG
|.457
|14
|XBH
|24
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|31
|28/11
|K/BB
|38/8
|1
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Mariners give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.