On Wednesday, Jose Altuve (hitting .386 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .315 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this season (60 of 86), with more than one hit 30 times (34.9%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Altuve has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this season (30 of 86), with two or more RBI 12 times (14.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (57.0%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .268 AVG .360 .380 OBP .420 .399 SLG .663 13 XBH 26 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 30/16 5 SB 8

Mariners Pitching Rankings