The Houston Astros (86-72) and Seattle Mariners (85-72) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (12-11) versus the Mariners and Bryce Miller (8-6).

Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.39 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (8-6, 4.17 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (12-11) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 31st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.39 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in 30 games this season.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.

Valdez has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Framber Valdez vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 12th in MLB with 742 runs scored this season. They have a .243 batting average this campaign with 204 home runs (12th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Mariners two times this season, allowing them to go 15-for-46 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI in 11 innings.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners are sending Miller (8-6) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.17, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.

Miller has collected nine quality starts this season.

Miller enters the matchup with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Bryce Miller vs. Astros

He will match up with an Astros offense that ranks fourth in the league with 1406 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 217 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Miller has pitched 12 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on four hits, while striking out seven.

