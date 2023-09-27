Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Mariners on September 27, 2023
The Houston Astros visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others in this contest.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Valdez Stats
- Framber Valdez (12-11) will take the mound for the Astros, his 31st start of the season.
- He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.
- Valdez has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 30 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), 10th in WHIP (1.093), and 23rd in K/9 (9.0).
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 22
|5.1
|4
|7
|6
|10
|3
|at Royals
|Sep. 17
|7.0
|5
|1
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 11
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|10
|1
|at Rangers
|Sep. 5
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 30
|6.0
|5
|4
|2
|5
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has put up 158 hits with 35 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 79 walks. He has driven in 110 runs with 29 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .283/.370/.516 so far this season.
- Tucker has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 26
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 24
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 90 walks and 96 RBI (157 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a .259/.361/.432 slash line so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has collected 179 hits with 37 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 102 runs with 36 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .282/.340/.493 so far this year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 136 hits with 34 doubles, 17 home runs and 90 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.376/.427 on the season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 22
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.