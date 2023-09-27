The Houston Astros visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (12-11) will take the mound for the Astros, his 31st start of the season.

He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 30 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), 10th in WHIP (1.093), and 23rd in K/9 (9.0).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Sep. 22 5.1 4 7 6 10 3 at Royals Sep. 17 7.0 5 1 0 5 1 vs. Athletics Sep. 11 7.0 4 3 3 10 1 at Rangers Sep. 5 7.0 6 1 1 4 4 at Red Sox Aug. 30 6.0 5 4 2 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has put up 158 hits with 35 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 79 walks. He has driven in 110 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He's slashed .283/.370/.516 so far this season.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 26 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Royals Sep. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 90 walks and 96 RBI (157 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .259/.361/.432 slash line so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has collected 179 hits with 37 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 102 runs with 36 stolen bases.

He's slashed .282/.340/.493 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Sep. 22 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 136 hits with 34 doubles, 17 home runs and 90 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.376/.427 on the season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 22 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.