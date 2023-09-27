Wednesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (85-72) and the Houston Astros (86-72) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 27.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (12-11) for the Astros and Bryce Miller (8-6) for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 110 times this season and won 58, or 52.7%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 55-48 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 54.5% chance to win.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 808.

The Astros' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule