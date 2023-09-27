Wednesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (85-72) and the Houston Astros (86-72) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 27.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (12-11) for the Astros and Bryce Miller (8-6) for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Astros have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
  • The Astros have entered the game as favorites 110 times this season and won 58, or 52.7%, of those games.
  • Houston has a record of 55-48 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 54.5% chance to win.
  • Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 808.
  • The Astros' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 22 Royals L 7-5 Framber Valdez vs Cole Ragans
September 23 Royals L 3-2 J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
September 24 Royals L 6-5 Hunter Brown vs Steven Cruz
September 25 @ Mariners W 5-1 Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
September 26 @ Mariners L 6-2 Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
September 27 @ Mariners - Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
September 29 @ Diamondbacks - J.P. France vs Zac Gallen
September 30 @ Diamondbacks - Hunter Brown vs Merrill Kelly
October 1 @ Diamondbacks - Justin Verlander vs Zach Davies

