The Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings are meeting in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 2 on tap.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Wings Moneyline
BetMGM Aces (-10.5) 175.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-10.5) 175.5 -625 +400 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 23-19-0 ATS this season.
  • The Wings have covered 23 times in 42 games with a spread this year.
  • Las Vegas has covered the spread 19 times this season (19-15 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
  • Dallas has covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • In the Aces' 42 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 24 times.
  • The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over 26 out of 42 times this year.

