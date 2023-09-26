The Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings are meeting in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 2 on tap.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces are 23-19-0 ATS this season.

The Wings have covered 23 times in 42 games with a spread this year.

Las Vegas has covered the spread 19 times this season (19-15 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Dallas has covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

In the Aces' 42 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 24 times.

The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over 26 out of 42 times this year.

