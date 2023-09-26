Kyle Tucker vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Mariners.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 156 hits and an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .514.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 69.1% of his 152 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 152 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 27 of them (17.8%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has had at least one RBI in 42.1% of his games this year (64 of 152), with two or more RBI 30 times (19.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 67 games this season (44.1%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|74
|.251
|AVG
|.312
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.572
|33
|XBH
|34
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|62
|41/34
|K/BB
|46/44
|14
|SB
|15
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Kirby (11-10) to the mound to make his 30th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.58 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 17th, 1.058 WHIP ranks third, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
