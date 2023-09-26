After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 10:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve is hitting .311 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Altuve has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Altuve has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this season (29 of 85), with more than one RBI 12 times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 57.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 22.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 39
.268 AVG .353
.380 OBP .415
.399 SLG .665
13 XBH 26
4 HR 13
19 RBI 31
37/28 K/BB 29/16
5 SB 8

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 30th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.58 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), third in WHIP (1.058), and 30th in K/9 (8.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.