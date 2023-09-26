Alex Bregman vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Bregman, with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.434) thanks to 54 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 76th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 156 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.6% of them.
- Looking at the 156 games he has played this season, he's homered in 24 of them (15.4%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 61 games this season (39.1%), with more than one RBI in 23 of those contests (14.7%).
- He has scored in 76 of 156 games this season, and more than once 20 times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|75
|.250
|AVG
|.268
|.358
|OBP
|.365
|.405
|SLG
|.461
|22
|XBH
|32
|11
|HR
|13
|42
|RBI
|54
|37/48
|K/BB
|48/42
|4
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (11-10) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 3.58 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 17th, 1.058 WHIP ranks third, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
