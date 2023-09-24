The Las Vegas Aces will take on the Dallas Wings in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Aces (-10.5)

Aces (-10.5) Over/Under: 174.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Wings vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 92 Wings 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Aces

Pick ATS: Aces (-10.5)

Aces (-10.5) Pick OU: Under (174.5)

Wings vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has entered the game as the underdog 12 times this season and won four, or 33.3%, of those games.

The Wings have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.

Dallas' record against the spread is 23-18-0.

The Wings have one win ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this year.

Dallas has played 41 games this season, and 25 of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Wings games this season is 172.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wings Performance Insights

Offensively, the Wings are the third-best team in the league (87.9 points per game). On defense, they are ninth (84.9 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (38.7 per game). It is best in rebounds allowed (32.1 per game).

The Wings are fifth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.1) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.6).

In 2023 the Wings are seventh in the league in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (31.7%).

Defensively, the Wings are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.2. And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 36%.

Dallas attempts 29.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 20.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 70.8% of its shots, with 79.2% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.