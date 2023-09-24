How to Watch Saints vs. Packers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (1-1) square off against the New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Packers vs. Saints
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
Saints Insights (2022)
- Last season the Saints put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Packers allowed (21.8).
- The Saints averaged just 2.7 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Packers allowed per contest (336.5) last season.
- New Orleans rushed for 116.6 yards per game last year, 22.9 fewer than the 139.5 Green Bay allowed per contest.
- The Saints turned the ball over one more time (25 total) than the Packers forced turnovers (24) last year.
Saints Away Performance (2022)
- The Saints scored 17.3 points per game on the road a season ago (2.1 less than their overall average), and gave up 20 away from home (0.3 less than overall).
- On the road, the Saints accumulated 325.8 yards per game and gave up 330.4. That was less than they gained overall (333.8), but more than they allowed (314.8).
- In road games, New Orleans accumulated 230.9 passing yards per game and conceded 197.5. That was more than it gained (217.2) and allowed (184.4) overall.
- The Saints' average yards rushing away from home (94.9) were lower than their overall average (116.6). But their average yards allowed in road games (132.9) were higher than overall (130.5).
- The Saints' third-down percentages on offense (38.3%) and defense (40%) in road games last year were both lower than their overall numbers of 40.2% and 41.6%, respectively.
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Tennessee
|W 16-15
|CBS
|9/18/2023
|at Carolina
|W 20-17
|ESPN
|9/24/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at New England
|-
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Houston
|-
|FOX
