The September 24 matchup between the Green Bay Packers (1-1) and New Orleans Saints (2-0) features a standoff at the QB position, with Jordan Love and Derek Carr leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the important details below.

Saints vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Derek Carr vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Derek Carr 2022 Stats Jordan Love 15 Games Played 4 60.8% Completion % 66.7% 3,522 (234.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 195 (48.8) 24 Touchdowns 1 14 Interceptions 0 102 (6.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) -1 (-0.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 242.5 yards

: Over/Under 242.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

Last year, the Packers were middle-of-the-pack in points allowed (21.8 per game), ranking 17th in the league.

When it came to defending the pass, Green Bay ranked sixth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,349 (197.0 per game) and 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.0).

Against the run, the Packers' defense struggled to get going last season, as it ranked seventh-to-last in the league with 139.5 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 28th in the NFL with 5.0 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, Green Bay ranked eighth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 37.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranked 13th at 53.7%.

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Saints Defensive Stats

Last season, the Saints' defense was clicking, as it ranked ninth in the league with 20.3 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranked sixth with 5,352 total yards allowed (314.8 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, New Orleans' D locked things down last season, as it ranked second in the league with 3,134 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranked third with 17 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Saints ranked 24th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 130.5, and they ranked 14th in rushing TDs allowed (14).

On defense, New Orleans ranked 24th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 41.6%. It was sixth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 50.0%.

