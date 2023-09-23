Looking for details on how to watch all of the Week 4 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can see all 10 games involving teams from the MWC.

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Air Force Falcons at San Jose State Spartans 10:30 PM ET, Friday, September 22 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs 10:30 PM ET, Friday, September 22 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) New Mexico Lobos at UMass Minutemen 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) UNLV Rebels at UTEP Miners 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kent State Golden Flashes at Fresno State Bulldogs 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) New Mexico State Aggies at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 12:00 AM ET, Sunday, September 24 Spectrum Sports

