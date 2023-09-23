The Tulane Green Wave (2-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

Defensively, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best by surrendering only 276.7 yards per game. The offense ranks 85th (364 yards per game). Nicholls State's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 39.5 points per game, which ranks 20th-worst in the FCS. Offensively, it ranks 98th with 15 points per contest.

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

Tulane Nicholls State 364 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278 (116th) 276.7 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (36th) 127 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.5 (105th) 237 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.5 (75th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (19th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Kai Horton has thrown for 417 yards (139 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 48.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Makhi Hughes has 216 rushing yards on 45 carries with one touchdown.

Ashaad Clayton has carried the ball 23 times for 109 yards (36.3 per game).

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 13 receptions for 268 yards (89.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jha'Quan Jackson has put up a 230-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in nine passes on 15 targets.

Chris Brazzell II has been the target of 12 passes and racked up seven grabs for 88 yards, an average of 29.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has compiled 373 yards (186.5 ypg) while completing 49.2% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has run the ball 30 times for 112 yards.

Jaylon Spears has rushed for 77 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown.

Neno Lemay's 129 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 10 receptions on 12 targets.

Terry Matthews has three receptions (on six targets) for a total of 92 yards (46 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tyren Montgomery's six catches (on seven targets) have netted him 83 yards (41.5 ypg).

