LSU vs. Arkansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The Razorbacks will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Arkansas matchup.
LSU vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
LSU vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-17.5)
|55.5
|-900
|+600
|FanDuel
|LSU (-17.5)
|55.5
|-1000
|+640
LSU vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- LSU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Arkansas has not won against the spread this year in two opportunities.
LSU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
|To Win the SEC
|+350
|Bet $100 to win $350
