The No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1) face a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

LSU has the 61st-ranked defense this season (338.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking sixth-best with a tally of 537.3 yards per game. Arkansas is accumulating 38.3 points per game on offense this season (32nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 19 points per contest (45th-ranked) on defense.

LSU vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

LSU Arkansas 537.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (88th) 338.3 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.3 (10th) 192.7 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.3 (74th) 344.7 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219 (82nd) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 977 passing yards, completing 73.7% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 157 yards (52.3 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has been handed the ball 24 times this year and racked up 156 yards (52 per game) with one touchdown. He's also contributed in the passing game with four grabs for 48 yards

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 393 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 receptions (out of 33 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 280 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 10 passes and hauled in six receptions for 99 yards, an average of 33 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has recored 629 passing yards, or 209.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 71.4% of his passes and has tossed six touchdowns with one interception. He's also contributed on the ground with 26.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

AJ Green has run for 190 yards on 28 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Rashod Dubinion has rushed for 96 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong's 197 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 18 catches on 22 targets with three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa has put up a 143-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 10 passes on 16 targets.

Jaedon Wilson has racked up 130 reciving yards (43.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

