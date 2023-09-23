The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) are 9.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Buffalo Bulls (0-3). The over/under is set at 57.5.

Louisiana is totaling 466.7 yards per game offensively this season (28th in the FBS), and is allowing 321.7 yards per game (53rd) on the defensive side of the ball. Buffalo ranks 79th in points per game (27.0), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS with 44.3 points surrendered per contest.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPN+

Week 4 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana has covered the spread once in three games this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Louisiana has hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Louisiana has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Louisiana has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

The Ragin' Cajuns have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge has 508 pass yards for Louisiana, completing 56.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 77 rushing yards (25.7 ypg) on 17 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has racked up 211 yards on 26 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Zeon Chriss has been handed the ball seven times this year and racked up 116 yards (38.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Peter LeBlanc's 120 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has registered eight catches and one touchdown.

Jacob Bernard has put up a 115-yard season so far, hauling in eight passes on nine targets.

Harvey Broussard's eight grabs have turned into 109 yards and one touchdown.

Jordan Lawson has 4.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

K.C. Ossai, Louisiana's tackle leader, has 22 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyler Guidry leads the team with one interception, while also putting up four tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended.

