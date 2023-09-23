Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Louisiana
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 4 college football lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers that should be of interest to fans in Louisiana.
College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week
Texas Southern Tigers at Grambling Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
McNeese Cowboys at Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: O'Brien Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Nebraska (-20.5)
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 12 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-17.5)
Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Houston Christian Huskies at SE Louisiana Lions
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Strawberry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Cajun Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Louisiana (-10)
