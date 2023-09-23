The LaLiga lineup on Saturday, which includes RCD Mallorca squaring off against Girona FC, is sure to please.

Information on live coverage of Saturday's LaLiga action is included for you.

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Girona FC vs RCD Mallorca

RCD Mallorca (1-2-2) makes the trip to play Girona FC (4-1-0) at Estadi Montilivi in Girona.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Girona FC (-115)

Girona FC (-115) Underdog: RCD Mallorca (+320)

RCD Mallorca (+320) Draw: (+230)

Watch CA Osasuna vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC (1-0-3) is on the road to take on CA Osasuna (2-0-3) at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: CA Osasuna (+150)

CA Osasuna (+150) Underdog: Sevilla FC (+185)

Sevilla FC (+185) Draw: (+210)

Watch FC Barcelona vs RC Celta de Vigo

RC Celta de Vigo (1-1-3) is on the road to face FC Barcelona (4-1-0) at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: FC Barcelona (-380)

FC Barcelona (-380) Underdog: RC Celta de Vigo (+800)

RC Celta de Vigo (+800) Draw: (+500)

Watch UD Almeria vs Valencia CF

Valencia CF (3-0-2) journeys to take on UD Almeria (0-1-4) at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Valencia CF (+130)

Valencia CF (+130) Underdog: UD Almeria (+180)

UD Almeria (+180) Draw: (+245)

