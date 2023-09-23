In the contest between the Grambling Tigers and Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday, September 23 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-5.2) 68.5 Grambling 37, Texas Southern 32

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 SWAC Predictions

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Grambling Tigers compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, four of Grambling Tigers games hit the over.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Texas Southern Tigers covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of five of Texas Southern Tigers games last year went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Grambling 33.0 43.0 58.0 22.0 10.0 72.0 Texas Southern 14.7 55.7 34.0 37.0 5.0 65.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.