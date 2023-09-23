The Houston Astros (85-69) will look to Kyle Tucker when they host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (52-102) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, September 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +225 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Astros (-275). Houston is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +115 odds). A 9-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Astros vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (11-5, 3.84 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (4-17, 6.26 ERA)

Astros vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +225 Astros (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 108 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-7 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 44 wins in the 132 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +225 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

