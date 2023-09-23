Jordan Lyles will take the mound for the Kansas City Royals against the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are seventh in baseball with 213 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Houston's .438 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Astros' .259 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (794 total).

The Astros' .333 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.6 times per game to rank third in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.

Houston has a 4.01 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.286).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (11-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.84 ERA in 131 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

France is trying to collect his 14th quality start of the season.

France is looking to secure his 19th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 23 appearances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Royals W 7-1 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles L 8-7 Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles L 9-5 Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles W 2-1 Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals L 7-5 Home Framber Valdez Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals - Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals - Home Hunter Brown Brady Singer 9/25/2023 Mariners - Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners - Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away J.P. France Zach Davies

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.