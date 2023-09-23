Saturday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (85-69) going head-to-head against the Kansas City Royals (52-102) at 7:10 PM (on September 23). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Astros, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (11-5, 3.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (4-17, 6.26 ERA).

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Astros have won one of their last three games against the spread.
  • This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 108 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.
  • Houston has entered nine games this season favored by -275 or more and is 6-3 in those contests.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 73.3% chance to win.
  • Houston has scored 794 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 17 @ Royals W 7-1 Framber Valdez vs Jordan Lyles
September 18 Orioles L 8-7 Justin Verlander vs John Means
September 19 Orioles L 9-5 Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
September 20 Orioles W 2-1 Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
September 22 Royals L 7-5 Framber Valdez vs Cole Ragans
September 23 Royals - J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
September 24 Royals - Hunter Brown vs Brady Singer
September 25 @ Mariners - Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
September 26 @ Mariners - Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
September 27 @ Mariners - Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
September 29 @ Diamondbacks - J.P. France vs Zach Davies

