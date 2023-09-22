Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Vernon Parish, Louisiana. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Vinton High School at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville High School at Catholic High School - New Iberia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: New Iberia, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Welsh High School at Pickering High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.