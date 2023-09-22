Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rapides Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Rapides Parish, Louisiana, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lena, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pineville High School at Barbe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy at Peabody Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
