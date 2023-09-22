High school football is happening this week in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • East Baton Rouge Parish
  • Saint Helena Parish
  • Saint Tammany Parish
  • Livingston Parish
  • Tangipahoa Parish

    • Orleans Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Brother Martin High School at Ouachita Parish High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Monroe, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.