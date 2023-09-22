Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Calcasieu Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
St. Louis Catholic High School at Kinder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kinder, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington-Marion High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vinton High School at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Lake High School at Oakdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Oakdale, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pineville High School at Barbe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
