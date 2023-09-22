We have 2023 high school football competition in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

St. Louis Catholic High School at Kinder High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Kinder, LA

Kinder, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington-Marion High School at Lakeshore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Mandeville, LA

Mandeville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinton High School at Rosepine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Rosepine, LA

Rosepine, LA Conference: 2A - District 5

2A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Lake High School at Oakdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Oakdale, LA

Oakdale, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pineville High School at Barbe High School