Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (85-68) and Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (51-102) will square off in the series opener on Friday, September 22 at Minute Maid Park. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +180 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (12-10, 3.20 ERA) vs Cole Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.44 ERA)

Astros vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 58, or 54.2%, of the 107 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 14-5 (winning 73.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 43 wins in the 131 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 7-20 when favored by +180 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

