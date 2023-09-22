Friday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (85-68) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (51-102) at 8:10 PM (on September 22). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Astros, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-10) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (6-4) will get the nod for the Royals.

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Astros are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 107 times and won 58, or 54.2%, of those games.

Houston has entered 19 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 14-5 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 69.2% chance to win.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 789 total runs this season.

The Astros' 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule