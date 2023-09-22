Astros vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Friday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (85-68) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (51-102) at 8:10 PM (on September 22). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Astros, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-10) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (6-4) will get the nod for the Royals.
Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Astros are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 107 times and won 58, or 54.2%, of those games.
- Houston has entered 19 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 14-5 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 69.2% chance to win.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 789 total runs this season.
- The Astros' 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Royals
|L 10-8
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 17
|@ Royals
|W 7-1
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Lyles
|September 18
|Orioles
|L 8-7
|Justin Verlander vs John Means
|September 19
|Orioles
|L 9-5
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
|September 20
|Orioles
|W 2-1
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
|September 22
|Royals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Cole Ragans
|September 23
|Royals
|-
|J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
|September 24
|Royals
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Brady Singer
|September 25
|@ Mariners
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
|September 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
|September 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
