Friday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (85-68) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (51-102) at 8:10 PM (on September 22). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Astros, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-10) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (6-4) will get the nod for the Royals.

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
  • The Astros are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • This season, the Astros have been favored 107 times and won 58, or 54.2%, of those games.
  • Houston has entered 19 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 14-5 in those contests.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 69.2% chance to win.
  • Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 789 total runs this season.
  • The Astros' 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 16 @ Royals L 10-8 J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
September 17 @ Royals W 7-1 Framber Valdez vs Jordan Lyles
September 18 Orioles L 8-7 Justin Verlander vs John Means
September 19 Orioles L 9-5 Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
September 20 Orioles W 2-1 Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
September 22 Royals - Framber Valdez vs Cole Ragans
September 23 Royals - J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
September 24 Royals - Hunter Brown vs Brady Singer
September 25 @ Mariners - Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
September 26 @ Mariners - Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
September 27 @ Mariners - Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller

