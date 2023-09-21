At +2800 as of September 21, the New Orleans Saints aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Saints games went over the point total.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this year (333.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints put up a 4-5 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.

New Orleans collected four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

On the ground for the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and picked up 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

In 16 games a season ago, Taysom Hill passed for 240 yards (15.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.4%.

Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Demario Davis amassed 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +6600 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +25000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +10000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +75000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +25000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +4000 13 December 3 Lions - +2800 14 December 10 Panthers - +25000 15 December 17 Giants - +8000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +4000

