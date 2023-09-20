At +2800 as of September 20, the New Orleans Saints aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of six Saints games last season went over the point total.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this year (333.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints posted a 4-5 record at home and were 3-5 away last year.

As the underdog, New Orleans had just two wins (2-8) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-2.

In the NFC South the Saints won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr threw for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his throws, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year.

Jamaal Williams ran for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games with the Lions last season.

Taysom Hill threw for 240 yards (15.0 per game), completing 68.4% of his passes, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in 16 games a season ago.

Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

Demario Davis had one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +6600 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +25000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +10000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +75000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +25000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +4000 13 December 3 Lions - +2800 14 December 10 Panthers - +25000 15 December 17 Giants - +8000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +4000

Odds are current as of September 20 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.