Wednesday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (84-68) going head to head against the Baltimore Orioles (95-56) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-4) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (11-7) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have won one of their last three games against the spread.

This season, the Astros have been favored 107 times and won 58, or 54.2%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 58-49 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 787 total runs this season.

The Astros' 4.02 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

