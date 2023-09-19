The Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream will match up in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Dream matchup.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Wings are 22-18-0 ATS this season.

The Dream have compiled a 19-19-0 record against the spread this year.

Dallas has been favored by 6.5 points or more 13 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.

Atlanta has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over 24 out of 40 times this season.

In the Dream's 40 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

