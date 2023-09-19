Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will play Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 208 total home runs.

Houston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Astros are fourth in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (782 total).

The Astros are fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Houston's 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.289).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Hunter Brown (11-11) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 11-11 with a 4.67 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.

Brown is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the year in this outing.

Brown enters the game with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In six of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals L 4-2 Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals L 10-8 Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals W 7-1 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles L 8-7 Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles - Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals - Home J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals - Home Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals - Home Justin Verlander Brady Singer 9/25/2023 Mariners - Away Hunter Brown Luis Castillo

