The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles will play on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Adley Rutschman -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

The favored Astros have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +120. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -145 +120 9 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Astros have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have a 58-48 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.7% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Houston has a record of 39-30 (56.5%).

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

Houston has played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-69-3).

The Astros have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 9-10-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-38 46-29 28-21 53-46 54-47 27-20

