The New Orleans Saints (1-0) visit the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 in matchup between NFC South opponents at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is a 3-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 39.5.

Before the Saints take on the Panthers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights.

Saints vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Other Week 2 Odds

New Orleans vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: ESPN

Saints vs. Panthers Betting Insights

New Orleans beat the spread six times in 17 games last season.

The Saints won once ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or more last year.

Last season, six of New Orleans' 17 games went over the point total.

Carolina's record against the spread last year was 8-8-0.

The Panthers covered the spread five times last season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Carolina had eight of its 17 games hit the over last year.

