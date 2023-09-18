The New Orleans Saints (1-0) hit the road for an NFC South showdown against the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Saints vs. Panthers?

  • Game Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Carolina 23 - New Orleans 9
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Saints a 61.8% chance to win.
  • The Saints won four of the six games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).
  • New Orleans had a 3-1 record last year (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.
  • The Panthers were underdogs in 12 games last season and won six (50%) of those contests.
  • Last season, Carolina won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it was the underdog by at least +136 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Carolina (+3)
  • The Saints were 7-10-0 against the spread last season.
  • New Orleans had one win ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or more last season.
  • Panthers posted a 9-8-0 record against the spread last year.
  • As 3-point underdogs or more, Carolina went 5-4 against the spread last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (39.5)
  • These two teams averaged a combined 39.8 points per game a season ago, 0.3 more points than the over/under of 39.5 set for this game.
  • Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 42.3 points per game last season, 2.8 more than the over/under in this matchup.
  • Saints games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
  • The Panthers and their opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last year.

