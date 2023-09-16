Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the UAB vs. Louisiana Game – Saturday, September 16
The UAB Blazers (1-1) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) will face each other at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is UAB vs. Louisiana?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: UAB 40, Louisiana 36
- UAB has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Blazers have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- Louisiana will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Blazers have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UAB (-2.5)
- UAB has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Blazers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2.5 points or more.
- Louisiana is winless versus the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (59.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 69.5 points per game, 10 points more than the total of 59.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
UAB
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55
|46.5
|63.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35.5
|36
|35
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Louisiana
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53
|54.5
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|37
|45
|29
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
