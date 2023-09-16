The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) will look to upset the Tulane Green Wave (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Green Wave are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline
BetMGM Tulane (-12.5) 49.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Tulane (-12.5) 49.5 -520 +390 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Tulane (-12.5) 49.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

  • Tulane has won one game against the spread this season.
  • Southern Miss has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.
  • The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000
To Win the AAC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.